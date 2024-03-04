2 young men arrested for raping teen girl

Police yesterday arrested two young men on charge of gang-raping a 16-year-old teenage girl in Jashore.

The arrestees are Md Asad, 20, and Md Ashanur Rahman, 24, from Rajapur village under Benapole Port Police Station area.

The victim's family members said she went to visit one of her relatives at Khariadanga village under that same police station on Saturday.

The same evening, she met Asad and Ashanur, who she knew previously. The young men offered her a ride around the area on a motorbike and she agreed.

The duo took the girl to Rajapur village at around 10:00pm and gang-raped her.

In the early hours of yesterday, Ashanur dropped the girl to her relative's house at Khariadanga village.

The victim filed a case against the duo yesterday morning.

Later, police arrested them and sent them to jail via a court order, said Suman Bhakta, officer-in-charge (OC) of Benapole Port Police Station.