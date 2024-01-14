2-year-old girl beaten to death

A two-year-old girl was beaten to death allegedly by her stepmother in Jashore town yesterday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Ayesha Mariam, daughter of Pintu Mia of Kharki-Bamanpara area of the district town.

Meanwhile, police have detained the child's father and stepmother Parveen Khatun, for interrogation, said Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

Neighbours said Ayesha's father Pintu is a painter by profession and leaves home every morning for work.

Parveen beat Ayesha this morning when Pintu was out of the house, leaving her seriously injured.

As the girl lost consciousness, neighbours rescued her and took her to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said Rahima, a neighbour.

Pintu said he came to Jashore from Chandpur a few years ago to work.

Pintu said after getting the news around 1:00pm, he went to the hospital and found Ayesha dead.

Further action will be taken after investigating the matter and receiving the autopsy report, added the police official.