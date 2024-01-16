2 women raped in Bagerhat

Suspect BCL leader lands in jail; class-V student violated in Ctg

A Bagerhat court yesterday sent a local Chhatra League leader to jail in a case over raping two women.

In Chattogram, a schoolteacher was arrested yesterday over raping a fifth grader.

The accused in Bagerhat is Md Shakil Sardar, 25, president of Fakirhat Sadar Union Chhatra League in Fakirhat upazila.

Quoting the victims, police said the two women, aged 23 and 21, along with their two male friends went to visit the Rampal thermal power plant and Khan Jahan Ali shrine in Bagerhat on Saturday night.

The women were from Bagerhat's Fakirhat upazila and Khulna, said police.

On their way back home around 12:10am on Sunday, Shakil along with his friend Mehdi Hasan intercepted them at Jaria Chowmatha of Fakirhat.

Shakil and Mehedi beat up the two male friends and drove them away at knifepoint. Then they took the two women to two shops nearby and raped them, said police.

Around an hour later, Shakil and Mehedi took the women to a local primary school premises and raped them again before releasing them.

Later, one of the two male friends of the women called 999, the national emergency helpline, and sought police help.

Police rushed to the home of one of the women in Fakirhat and rescued the two victims on Sunday morning, said Md Ashraful Alam, officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station.

Later in the day, the 21-year-old victim filed a case accusing Shakil and Mehedi. Police arrested Shakil on Sunday evening, said the OC.

The victims were sent to a hospital for medical tests, he added.

In Chattogram, police yesterday arrested a head teacher of a school over raping a fifth grader inside the school in the city's Steel Mills area.

The arrestee is Md Jafar Iqbal Jasim, 32, head teacher of Chattogram Biggan School.

[Our correspondents from Bagerhat and Chattogram contributed to this report]