2 ‘UPDF’ men shot dead in Rangamati

Police yet to identify victims

Police yesterday recovered the bullet-hit bodies of two indigenous people from Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila.

United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) claimed that the victims were members of the organisation while police said the two could not be identified till yesterday evening.

Around 2:00pm, the two were shot dead by criminals in Machalong Bridgepara area. On information, police recovered the bodies around 6:00pm, said police.

"We are yet to identify the victims," said Mir Abu Touhid, superintendent of Rangamati police.

"The identities of the killers could not be known immediately as they fled the scene quickly after the incident. The motive behind the murder is also yet to be ascertained. We are investigating the incident," he told The Daily Star.

However, UPDF, in a press release, claimed that the victims were members of the organisation.

They are Ashis Chakma, 45, of Morghona village of Baghaichhari upazila, and Dipayan Chakma, 38, of Egucchachari village of the same upazila, said the release.

The UPDF also accused "armed criminals" of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) of the attack.

Tridip Chakma, assistant general secretary of PCJSS's Baghaichhari upazila unit, denied the allegation and said, "None of our organisation is involved in any armed activities."

"Rather, the killing might have taken place due to internal feud of UPDF," said Tridip.