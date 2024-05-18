2 UPDF members killed in Rangamati shooting

Two people were shot dead in Rangamati this morning.

The deceased are United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) activist Bidyadhan Chakma, alias Tilak, 49, and local villager Dhanyamani Chakma, 32.

Union Parishad member Prashit Chakma said, "The incident occurred at 8:30am today in the Monpudi area of Longadu Sadar Union. UPDF members were in a house for organisational work. A group surrounded the house and opened fire, killing both individuals on the spot."

UPDF spokesperson Aongya Marma said, "About 7-8 members of the Parbattya Chattagram Jana Samghati Samiti (PCJSS) armed group opened fire on our activists."

He added, "We are calling for justice."

When contacted, PCJSS Langadu upazila committee General Secretary Manishankar Chakma denied their involvement.

Langadu Police Station Officer-in-Charge Harunur Rashid said they have sent the bodies to Rangamati General Hospital for autopsy. Initial investigation suggested that they were killed by gunshots.

"We will take necessary legal action," he added.