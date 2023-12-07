2 Ukhiya Camps: 3 Rohingyas killed in ‘Arsa attacks’

Three Rohingya men were killed and two others were injured by suspected Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army members in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday night, police said.

The victims, Jobair, Anowar Sadik, and Abdul Kasim, were supporters of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), officers added.

Additional Deputy Inspector General Amir Zafar of the Armed Police Battalion-8 said ARSA members shot two men at Camp-15. Jobair died at the scene and the other man was seriously injured.

The assailants then took Anowar and another man to a different neighbourhood and stabbed them. Anowar died after police took him to a hospital, he added.

Additional DIG Mohammad Iqbal of APBn-14 said ARSA members took Kasim to a hill at Camp-5 and shot him dead around 7:00pm.

Officers are looking for the suspects, he said.

The incidents happened hours after another RSO supporter named Imam Hussain was shot dead by suspected ARSA men at Camp-4, police said.

At least nine Rohingyas have been killed at different camps in Ukhiya over the last 15 days.