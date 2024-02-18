2 transport workers held for beating 3 KU students

Police today arrested two transport workers in a case filed over beating up three students of Khulna University.

The arrestees are bus driver Zainul Abedin and his assistant Ripon Gazi. They work in buses on Khulna-Paikgachha route.

They were arrested around 9:00am and later produced before a Khulna court in the afternoon.

A student of KU's Bangla department was coming from Paikgacha to Khulna with his mother and sister in the morning when he had an altercation with the bus driver's assistant and supervisor.

Informed, students of the university stopped the bus at Zero Point area. In response, some transport workers swooped on them and beat up three students.

In protest, hundreds of students blocked the entrances of all the roads connecting the Zero Point area till 12 noon. They later lifted the blockade after assurances that the culprits would be brought to justice.

On information, law enforcers from Harintana Police Station went to the spot and detained the duo. Police later filed a case against them for creating public nuisance as per the KMP Ordinance and produced them before court, said OC Monirul Islam of the station.

After the students withdrew the roadblock, a meeting was held between transport workers, university officials and students where transport leaders promised that no such incident will happen in future, said Raju Roy, assistant director of student affairs of KU.