2 teachers suspended for ordering Hindu students to wear hijab

The authorities at a girls' high school in Rangpur city have suspended two teachers, including its headmaster, for allegedly instructing female Hindu students to come to school wearing hijab.

The teachers are headmaster Mofizur Rahman and religious studies teacher Mostafizar Rahman of Moslem Uddin Girls' High School in the city's Daspara area.

The teachers were also served show-cause notices asking them to offer their explanation of the incident within 10 days.

Rezaul Karim, additional deputy commissioner of Rangpur and also president of the managing committee of Moslem Uddin Girls' High School, confirmed the matter yesterday.

He said that the action was taken against the teachers after students staged a protest at the school.

A video of the students' protest which took place early on Wednesday went viral on social media.

Contacted, headmaster Mofizur Rahman declined to comment on the matter, while the other teacher, Mostafizar Rahman, could not be reached over the phone.