2 Swechchhasebak League men sued for raping teen after confinement

A case was filed on Friday night against two Swechchhasebak League leaders in Sylhet for allegedly confining and raping a teen girl since January 7.

A woman was also made accused in the case for aiding and abetting the crime .

The accused are Abdus Salam, 40, president of the ward-11 Swechchhasebak League unit in Sylhet city; its member Abdul Manaf, 38; and abettor Rekha Begum.

The victim's mother filed the case with Kotwali Police Station on Friday, and police have since been looking for the accused, said Moyeen Uddin, officer-in-charge of the station.

According to the case statement, the victim was at work at a bottle factory in Sheikh Ghat area of the city, and her neighbour, Rekha Begum, introduced her to Abdus Salam, saying he would find her a better job.

On January 7, Rekha took the victim to Salam's house in Sylhet city's Laldighir Par area where Salam confined and raped her over the next 22 days.

As the victim could not be found, her family went to the police to a file a general diary, but Rekha obstructed them and took them to Salam, who freed the victim and handed her over to the family.

However, after the victim told her family about the rape, they tried to file a case.

Abdus Salam then again forcefully took her away to a remote area in Habiganj, where the other accused Abdul Manaf, along with several others, raped her.

On March 26, some relatives were finally able to rescue her and file a case with the station on March 29 (Friday).

Moyeen Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said, "The victim was tested at the One-stop Crisis Centre of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. She is now with her family."

Debangshu Das Mithu, general secretary of Sylhet city Swechchhasebak League, said, "We have been informed about the case last night [Sunday] and immediately called a meeting. We will take necessary action against the accused.

"We demand a fair probe into the incident. If there is truth to the allegations, we demand exemplary punishment to the accused."