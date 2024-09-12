Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 09:48 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:40 AM

Crime & Justice

2 suspected saboteurs detained in Mirpur

Photo: Collected

Counterterrorism officials detained two suspected saboteurs and recovered huge bomb making materials from a house in Shah Ali area of Dhaka's Mirpur this evening.

The detainees are: Rezwanul Islam and his associate Md Nahid.

A team of police detained them during a raid at the house, said Masud Karim, additional commissioner of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The CTTC officials will hold a press briefing later on.

