2 suspected muggers killed by mob, one found dead in Tongi

Two persons were beaten to death by a mob while a man was found dead in a lake near the rail line in Tongi of Gazipur yesterday.

Quoting locals police said that the two who were killed by the mob were suspected muggers and drug addict. However, their names could not be known.

The other deceased was Sujan Sarkar, 42, of Brahmankhali village in Rupganj under Narayanganj district. His body was found around 3:30pm yesterday near the railway line in Tongi.

The three bodies were currently kept at the Tongi East Police Station.

According to the witnesses, a mob detained three persons in front of a petrol pump in Tongi Bazar area around 3:00pm yesterday. One of them somehow managed to flee but two others were beaten dead on the spot.

After that, the locals brought the bodies to the Tongi East Police Station, Farzana Akhter, a duty officer of Tongi East Police Station, told our correspondent.

She did not tell anything about how the two were killed.

Investigation officer of the police station will take decision today whether they would send the bodies for autopsy.