2 Students’ death in road crash: Cuet closed amid student protest

Demonstrators defy authorities’ directive to vacate dormitories, vow to continue demo at any cost

Agitating students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology lay siege to the vice chancellor’s office in Chattogram’s Raozan yesterday protesting the closure of the institution sine die. The students have been demonstrating on campus for four days demanding justice for the deaths of their two peers in a road crash. Photo: Collected

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) yesterday closed the institution for an indefinite period in the wake of demonstrations by students over the deaths of two students in a road crash four days ago.

The university issued a circular in this regard after a meeting of its academic council around 4:00pm. The male students were asked to vacate the dormitories by 5:00pm yesterday and the females by 10:00am today.

Angered by the announcement, demonstrators locked the vice chancellor's office and the main entrance to the university. They also set fire to two buses of Shah Amanat Paribahan -- one on the Chattogram-Kaptai road near the campus while the other on the campus.

Although students unlocked the VC's office after about an hour, the VC and his office staffers could not get out till the filing of this report at 8:30pm.

Rejecting the university's decision, the demonstrators vowed to continue protests at any cost to press home their 10-point demand, including justice for the two deceased and Tk 2 crore compensation for each of their families.

A bus in flames on campus after protesters set it on fire. Photo: Collected

Students continued demonstrations for the fourth consecutive day yesterday, blocking the Chattogram-Katpai road near the campus in the morning, Prof Rezaul Karim, director of the Directorate of Students' Welfare at Cuet, told The Daily Star.

The university authorities could not pacify the demonstrators, he said.

"Later, the VC announced the closure of Cuet at an emergency academic council meeting. After the announcement, students set two buses on fire," Rezaul said.

According to witnesses, students blocked the Chattogram-Kaptai road in front of the main gate of Cuet in Raozan by placing logs on the road, halting movement of traffic since Wednesday morning. They only allow emergency vehicles, including ambulances, to pass through.

Yesterday, students held a press conference at Cuet Shaheed Minar.

Speaking at the event, Ashiqul Islam Tamim, a fourth year student of mechanical engineering, said, "We reject the university's decision of shutting the institution. We won't leave the campus until all our demands are met. We are now in control of the entire campus. We have locked the main gate and the VC's office so the teachers and staffers cannot leave the campus."

He alleged that the university authorities cut the power and water supplies and snapped WiFi connections.

"It's our campus and we will stay here. Our movement demanding road safety and justice for the two students will continue," Ashiqul said.

Rejecting the allegations of cutting power and water supplies, Bangabandhu Hall Provost Sayed Masrur Ahmed told The Daily Star, "Our students are like our children. They are shocked at the death of their two peers. I hope the problem will be resolved soon."

Asked about the students' decision of staying put, VC Prof Rafiqul Alam said the academic council will decide the next course of action if the students do not leave the campus.

The two Cuet students were killed in a road accident around 3:30pm on Monday when their motorbike collided head-on with a bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan on the Chattogram-Kaptai road in Rangunia's Saptapir shrine area.

The deceased -- Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain -- were students of civil engineering.

Police seized the bus but the driver fled the scene.

Protesting the deaths, students had torched another bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan on Monday.