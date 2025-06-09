2 sisters with speech impairment found dead

Their mother alleges that the father, who also has speech disability, poisoned the girls and attempted to take his own life

Two sisters with speech impairment, aged five and eight, have died under mysterious circumstances at Titas upazila in Cumilla.

The eldest sister has been identified as Munira Akter while the other as Fateha Akter.

Both girls were brought dead to the hospital around 8:30am today, Titas Upazila Health Officer Md Sarfawraz Hossain Khan told The Daily Star.

Their father, Monu Mia of Dulakandi village under Jagotpur union, has been referred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital after primary treatment, the doctor added.

Citing the girls' mother Hasina Begum, police said that Monu served poison-laced shemai to his daughters in the morning and he also consumed poison in a failed attempt to die by suicide.

"We've been married ten years," said Hasina Begum, the mother. "And in all that time, there was never any conflict between us."

The family members also said Monu was frustrated about the future of his two daughters, according to Mohammad Shahidullah, officer-in-charge of Titas Police Station.

"Legal procedure is underway. Further details will be revealed later," Shahidullah said.