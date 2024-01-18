2 shot dead over ‘gold smuggling dispute’

Two persons were shot to death in a clash allegedly between two gangs of gold smuggling syndicate in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah yesterday.

The deceased are Shamim Hossain, 28, and Montu Mia, 35, of Baghadanga-Kalyanpara under Nepa union.

Quoting locals, Mahabubur Rahman, OC of Maheshpur Police Station, said there had been an altercation between known gold smugglers Shamim and Tariqul over a transaction two months ago.

Following the issue, Shamim along with three others, including Montu, attacked Tariqul's house in the afternoon.

At that time, Tariqul opened fire at the attackers, leaving Shamim dead on the spot and Montu injured, the official said, adding the arms used by Tariqul was not licensed.

Locals rescued Montu and took him to nearby Chuadanga's Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

The OC said Shamim, Tariqul and Montu are accused in several cases.

No one has been arrested yet, he added.