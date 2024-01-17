2 shot dead in Jhenaidah over 'gold smuggling dispute'

Crime & Justice
Two people were shot to death in a clash allegedly between two gangs of gold smuggling syndicate in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah today.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossain, 28, and Montu Mia, 35, of Baghadanga-Kalyanpara under Nepa union, reports Jhenaidah correspondent.

Quoting locals, Mahabubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Maheshpur Police Station, said there had been an altercation between known gold smugglers Shamim and Tariqul over transactions two months ago.

Following the issue, Shamim along with three others, including Montu, attacked Tariqul's house this afternoon.

At that time, Tariqul opened fire at the attackers, leaving Shamim dead on the spot and Montu injured, the official said, adding the arms used by Tariqul wasn't licensed.

Locals rescued Montu and took him to nearby Chuadanga's Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, the police official said.

OC Mahabubur said Shamim, Tariqul and Montu have cases against their names.

No one has been arrested yet, the OC added.

