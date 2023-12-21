2 Rohingya men shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

In separate incidents, two Rohingya men were shot dead early today in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdullah, 27, a resident of Camp 17 in Ukhiya, while the identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said a group of 20-30 armed people entered Camp 17 around 5:00am and opened fire on Abdullah, leaving him dead.

Another Rohingya man was gunned down by another group in the camp around 6:00am over the same issue, the OC said.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.