2 police constables injured in robbers' attack in Gazipur, 1 held

Two police constables sustained serious injuries in an attack carried out allegedly by a gang of robbers in Gazipur's Sreepur early today.

The injured are Ruhul Amin and Salim Mia, constables of Sreepur Police Station.

Samia Rahman, a sub-inspector of the police station, said the attack took place at the Hasikhali Bridge on Mauna-Kaliakoir regional road around 2:30am.

Another SI of the police station, Enayet Kabir, said four policemen including Ruhul and Salim were on patrol duty in Mauna area. On information that some robbers put tree logs at Hasikhali Bridge to stop and rob people, the police team members rushed there.

As soon as they reached the bridge, the robbers attacked them with sharp weapons and stabbed Ruhul and Salim. Later the two were taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, the police official said.

Sreepur Upazila Health Complex physician Azrina Akhter told The Daily Star that the two constables were referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

Ruhul and Salim are now undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, SI Samia Rahman said.

When contacted, Mohammad Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, said one of the robbers was detained on the spot, but the others fled the scene. The process to file a case was underway, he added.