2 police constables closed for beating Natore school teacher

Three, along with 2 police constables, has been accused of obstructing and injuring a teacher of a government primary school in Bagatipara of Natore.

The two police constables Sajib Hossain and Md Asaduzzaman were withdrawn from the police station and attached to Natore Police Lines.

The victim Badal Uddin is an assistant teacher of Rahimanpur Government Primary School in Bagatipara Upazila.

Badal told The Daily Star that police constables Sajib and Asaduzzaman blocked his way to frisk him in the Khidra Malanchi area around 4:30pm when he was returning home from the school on Sunday.

He claimed a police informant Bidyut along with one of constable beat him after they planted drugs on him and threatened to arrest him if he failed to pay them.

Nannu Khan, officer-in-charge of Bagatipara Police Station, said two police constables interrogated a teacher after receiving information about drugs.

Superintendent of Police Tariqul Islam said that the two policemen were closed and attached to the police lines over the harassment of a teacher.

Legal action will be taken against them if a written complaint is received. Departmental action will be taken otherwise.

A constable doesn't have the right to frisk or detain anyone without the presence of an officer, he added.