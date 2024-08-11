2 Myanmar nationals arrested with 29kg gold worth Tk 28.75 crore

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two Myanmar nationals along with a little over 29kg of gold ornaments worth Tk 28.75 crore from a house in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The arrestees were identified as Anwar Sadek, 40, of Maungdaw in Myanmar, and Yahya Khan, 45, of Ukhiya Camp 13.

Teknaf 2 BGB Commanding Officer, Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, confirmed the matter to this newspaper today, reports our Cox's Bazar Staff Correspondent.

On Saturday night, BGB personnel raided a house in North Phulerdale village under the Hnila union after receiving information about a large consignment of gold smuggled from Myanmar.

During the raid, two suspected gold smugglers were chased down and arrested. Meanwhile, 29.15kg of different types of gold ornaments were recovered from a room in the house.

BGB members also seized Tk 26,010 in cash from their possession.

After interrogating the arrestees, BGB learned that, Yahya Khan, who is staying at Ukhiya refugee camp 13, smuggled in the gold ornaments from Myanmar with the help of Anwar, a citizen of Myanmar's Maungdaw.

The recovered gold ornaments were deposited in the Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner's Office (Treasury Branch).