2 more murder cases filed against Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and a total of 78 others were sued today in two more murder cases filed over deaths during the recent protests in Dhaka's Mirpur-10 and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Hasina and 66 others were sued for the death of Jubo Dal leader Abdullah Kabir Khan, 50, in front of Ideal School in Mirpur-10 on August 4.

Kabir Khan's wife Afsana Akhter Islam filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.

Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former lawmakers Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar are among the accused.

The magistrate asked the officer-in-charge of Mirpur Model Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

In the other case, Sheikh Hasina and 12 others were sued for the death of carpenter Tarique Hossain, 18, who died on August 9 after being shot in front of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on August 5.

Tarique's mother Fidushi Khatun filed the case against Hasina and 12 others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda.

Quader, Asaduzzaman, former law minister Anisul Huq, Majumder, Nikhil, Abdullah Al-Mamun, Harun Or Rashid, Habibur and Biplob were among the accused in the second case.

The court asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report by September 30 after an investigation.

Tarique was shot in front of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station around 7:15pm on August 5 when he was returning from his workplace. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where he died of his injuries on August 9.

With the latest cases, Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5, is now facing 20 cases, including 17 for murder, one for abduction and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.