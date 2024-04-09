2 more ‘KNF members’ held

Jt drive intensifies in Bandarban

The joint operation against the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) intensified in Bandarban yesterday, a day after the army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited the hill district, police said.

At least seven people, including three alleged members of KNF, have so far been arrested and seven firearms and some KNF uniforms recovered in different raids over the last three days, according to official sources.

The situation in Ruma, Thanchi and Rawangchari remains tense in the wake of last week's armed robbery in two banks in Thanchi and the kidnap of a bank manager in Ruma – all within 16 hours.

The gunmen allegedly looted at least Tk 17 lakh from Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank, within 10 feet apart, in broad daylight on Wednesday in Thanchi Bazar. Earlier on Tuesday night, armed men kidnapped the branch manager of Sonali Bank in Ruma after failing to break open the bank's vault.

None of the three branches resumed operations, and people are having to go to Bandarban Sadar upazila for banking.

In yesterday's operation, security forces arrested two suspects and recovered seven firearms and some KNF uniforms, according to a press release by Inter-services Public Relations of the armed forces.

"Two active KNF members were arrested during a search operation by the joint forces at Bethelpara in Ruma upazila of Bandarban yesterday. Seven locally made weapons, 20 rounds of bullets, laptop, uniform and boots were recovered from the spot," it said.

Earlier on Sunday, four people, including a woman, were rounded up. One of them was arrested from Thanchi and the three others from Reicha checkpoint area of Bandarban Sadar upazila, a police statement said yesterday.

Three of these four people were allegedly involved in the Ruma incident, while the fourth is a local driver who allegedly transported the gunmen involved in the Thanchi incident, it said.

Thanchi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jasim Uddin said the KNF members used two vehicles to rob the two banks.

"One of the two vehicles has been seized and the driver is being questioned," he said.

A gang of 25-30 armed robbers masterminded the robbery at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi on April 3, said the police statement, issued by the superintendent of Bandarban police.

Earlier, Rab arrested Cheusim Bawm, one of the "chief coordinators" of KNF central committee, on Saturday night.