2 more arrested in Cox's Bazar over Lt Tanjim murder

A team of joint forces today arrested two more persons in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila in connection with the killing of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon.

Lt Tanjim, 23, was stabbed to death during a drive to prevent a robbery in the upazila early Tuesday.

The arrestees are Nashir Uddin alias Dakat Nashir, 38, from Dumkhali Reservepara and Enamul Haque alias Enam Dakat from Maijpara under Dula Hajara union of Chakaria, Rab-15 said in a press release today.

The joint forces made the arrests from Madhyam Kaharia Ghona area under Chakaria Police Station around 5:00am today, the press release said.

Nashir, who was the mastermind of the murder, confirmed Lt Tanjim's death by stabbing in the neck. Other arrestee Enamul was his accomplice.

With the latest arrests, nine people so far were arrested by the army-led joint forces.