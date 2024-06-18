2 men hacked to death in Bogura

Two more hospitalised

Two young men were hacked to death in Bogura town's Chakarpara area early today.

The deceased were identified as Noman Ahmed Sharif, 27, son of Dudu Sheikh, and Rummon Ahmed, 22, son of Rafikul Islam of Chakarpara.

The incident occurred around 1:00 am. Two more people were injured at the time, one was shot and the other was stabbed, said police, adding that two bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

They are undergoing treatment at the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

The dead bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue.

Additional Superintendent of Police Snikdho Akthar, told the Daily Star that police are investigating the case.