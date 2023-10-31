2 men get death penalty for killing their wives

Two men were handed the death penalty in Natore and Sirajganj yesterday on charges of killing their wives.

In Natore, Shariful Islam was sentenced to death and fined Tk 30,000 for killing his wife Hasna Hena over dowry in 2017.

At the same time, Judge Abdur Rahim of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal acquitted three other accused in the case -- Sahara Begum, Zahirul Islam Jony, and Samirul Akhtar.

According to the case statement, on September 1, 2017, Shariful beat Hasna to death over Tk 2 lakh in dowry.

In this connection, the victim's mother, Morjina Begum, filed a case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.

In Siraganj, Shamim Sheikh was sentenced to death and fined Tk 50,000 for killing his wife, Khushia Begum, over a domestic dispute in 2009.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abul Bashar Miah announced the verdict with the convict at the dock, confirmed Public Prosecutor Adv Abdur Rahman.

According to the case statement, on July 11, 2009, Shamim strangled Khushia to death. He was subsequently arrested in a case filed by the victim's family.