2 men found dead

A man was found dead near Satnal Bridge in Manirampur upazila of Jashore this morning, hours after he left Dhaka for his village home early yesterday.

Police recovered the body of Jahangir Alam, 45, of Paiyali village in Monirampur upazila, around 10:00am and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station.

"Without an autopsy report, it is not possible to say how Jahangir was killed," said the OC.

The deceased's father Nurul said Jahangir worked for a private company in Dhaka. Thursday night, he left the capital for home.

In Faridpur, police recovered the body of a college student from beneath a bridge over the Kumar river near Bhanga Bazar in Bhanga upazila around 7:00am.

The deceased is Sourav Malo, a 20-year-old first-year student of Government Rajendra College in Faridpur.

Bhanga Police OC Pradyut Sarkar said his belongings, including his phone, cash, and a gold ring, were found with the body.

There were deep wounds on his head, said the OC.