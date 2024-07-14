2 UP members sent to jail over torturing woman

A Brahmanbaria court today sent two union parishad members to jail in a case filed for allegedly torturing a 25-year-old woman in an arbitration over a theft charge in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila.

They are Ishaq Molla, a member of Ward 6 of Bishnupur Union and Hossain Miah, a former member of Ward 8 of the same union, reports our Brahmbaria correspondent.

Hasan Jamil Khan, inspector (investigation) of Bijoynagar Police Station, said the two were arrested from Bishnupur village last night after a video of beating a woman went viral on social media yesterday.

Inspector Jamil said a few days ago, a village police's wife was accused of theft and beaten up by some other people, including Ishaq and Hossain in Bishnupur village.

As the video of torture spread on social media, police detained former and present UP members after watching the video footage, said the police official.

They were sent to jail by a court this afternoon after the victim filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bijoynagar police station, he added.