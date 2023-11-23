Crime & Justice
UNB, Gazipur
Thu Nov 23, 2023 10:13 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 10:19 AM

Crime & Justice

2 lorries torched in Gazipur

Photo: UNB

Arsonists set fire to two lorries on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur city early today, on the second day of the two-day blockade enforced by BNP.

Abdus Samad, station officer of Gazipur Fire Service, said blockade supporters in a private car and a motorbike intercepted the two cotton-carrying lorries at 5:30am at Salna and set those on fire by pouring petrol on them.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. No one was injured in the attack.

