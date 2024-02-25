2 lawyers offer unconditional apology to SC for making 'derogatory statements'

Two Supreme Court lawyers -- Mohammad Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal -- today offered unconditional apology to the Appellate Division for writing a letter to the chief justice with "some derogatory statements".

The lawyers also withdrew the explanations they had earlier placed before the apex court over the letter.

They submitted the apology application after appearing before a five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan.

The four other judges of the bench are Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

However, the Appellate Division bench asked Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal to further appear before this court on March 18 in connection with the issue.

The top court also fixed March 18 for holding hearing on the matter.

The SC lifted its earlier order that barred Moshin and Badal from conducting any case before its Appellate and High Court divisions for writing the letter to the chief justice.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali appeared for Moshin and Badal during today's proceedings.

The chief justice said in the summons order that "the letter contains some derogatory statements which prima facie appears to be anti-state and demeaning the prestige, position and dignity of the judiciary as a whole".

The lawyers submitted the letter to the SC registrar general's office on January 1 to be forwarded to the chief justice to inform him of their court boycott programme.

The letter was placed before the chief justice on January 2.