2 lawyers again offer unconditional apology to SC for making 'derogatory statements’

Two Supreme Court lawyers, Mohammad Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal, today again offered unconditional apology to the Appellate Division for writing a letter to the chief justice with "some derogatory statements".

They submitted the apology application after appearing before a full bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan.

The apex court fixed July 21 for passing order on this issue, Shah Ahmed Badal told The Daily Star.

Earlier on February 21, the two SC lawyers offered unconditional apology to the Appellate Division for making the derogatory statements.

On that day, the SC lifted its earlier order that barred Moshin and Badal from conducting any case before its Appellate and High Court divisions for writing the letter to the chief justice.

The chief justice said in the summons order that "the letter contains some derogatory statements which prima facie appear to be anti-state and demeaning the prestige, position and dignity of the judiciary as a whole".

The lawyers submitted the letter to the SC registrar general's office on January 1 to be forwarded to the chief justice to inform him of their court boycott programme.

The letter was placed before the chief justice on January 2.