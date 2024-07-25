2 KNF members killed in Ruma

Two members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were killed during a raid by a team of joint forces in the Saikatpara area of Bandarban's Ruma upazila yesterday, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

According to the press release, the team has also recovered arms, ammunition, and other items.

The joint forces of army, BGB, Rab, police, and Ansar are conducting a drive in the area since the robberies of Sonali and Krishi banks in Ruma and Thanchi on April 2 and 3.

Earlier on July 13, five other members of the Bawm community were sent to jail yesterday on suspicion of being members of the KNF.

They were presented before a court on charges of bank robbery and arms theft that took place in Ruma.