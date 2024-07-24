Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:45 PM

2 KNF members killed during raid by joint forces in Ruma

Star Digital Report
Two members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were killed during a raid by joint forces in Saikatpara area of Bandarban's Ruma upazila today, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

The release said the team also recovered arms, ammunition, and other items, it added.

A joint drive is underway since the robberies of Sonali and Krishi banks in Ruma and Thanchi on April 2 and 3.

Members of BGB, Rab, police, and Ansar are taking part in the operation, coordinated by the army.

