2 killed within 8hrs in Dhaka

Two people were killed in the capital's Mohammadpur within eight hours, ending early yesterday.

Shahnemaj alias Kallu, 37, was shot dead in the Geneva Camp area around 11:00pm on Wednesday, while Sharier Ashik, 19, was beaten to death at Chand Uddyan around 5:00am.

Shahnemaj's sister, Nasrin Begum, said he was returning to Geneva Camp from work when he was shot near Jalal Decorator Shop on Humayun Road. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said Shahnemaj was caught in a gunfight between rival drug-dealing gangs. He had come to the camp to visit his family.

Since August 5, four people have been killed in Geneva Camp over control of the drug trade, according to camp sources.

On September 29, joint forces conducted a raid in the camp, resulting in the arrest of 35 individuals, including several suspected drug dealers.

During the operation, authorities seized two pistols, 20 rounds of ammunition, various sharp weapons, 12 packets of splinters, 53 petrol bombs, and 50 helmets.

In the second incident, Sharier, a CNG driver, was found critically injured at Chand Uddyan after being beaten by unknown criminals around 5:00am.

His father, Osman Gani, took him home, but he died around 7:00am. Police sent the body to a city hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police have detained four people for questioning. No cases have been filed in connection with either incident.