2 killed, 15 injured in Gopalganj bus-truck collision

Two people were killed and 15 injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Sonashur in Sadar upazila of Gopalganj early today.

Deceased Mizan Sheikh was from Rupsha upazila and Saima Begum was from Dumuria upazila in Khulna.

Abul Hasem, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Bhatipara Highway Police, said the accident happened around 2:00am when the Satkhira-bound bus, Tungipara Express, from Dhaka collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

Mizan and Saima died on the spot and 15 were injured.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Five of the injured people were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed Hospital while the others were given first aid, the OC said.