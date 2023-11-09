2 journos assaulted by BCL men at Rajshahi college

Two journalists came under attack today by Chhatra League men when they were covering a vandalism incident at the mathematics department of Rajshahi Government College, said its principal.

Abu Sayeed, vice president of the college's reporters' unity, and Abdul Alim, a member of the unity, were subsequently admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, reports our district staff correspondent, quoting Suhrawardi Hossain, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station.

Principal Abdul Khaleque said the college's academic council called an emergency meeting in the evening to discuss the matter.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the mathematics department barred certain students from sitting for the 4th year in-course exams for not having at least 50 percent class attendance, added the principal.

At 3:00pm, Masud Rana, a member of the college unit BCL, went to the principal, asking him to allow him to appear for the exam.

The principal refused saying "We can't break rules for just one student."

Photo: Collected

Half an hour later, Rana and several other BCL men vandalised flower tubs in front of the department and tried to pressure the department teachers to allow him to sit for the exam.

The principal and some journalists rushed to the scene.

When the principal was speaking to the college unit BCL men, campus journalists took footage of the damaged flower tubs.

"Chhatra League men attacked two journalists before I could realise anything," the principal said.

Other students rescued the journalists and took them to the hospital.

"The attackers were supporters of the college unit Chhatra League's general secretary," said Abdul Hakim, general secretary of the college's reporters' unity.

When contacted, Ashraful Islam Jafar, general secretary of college unit BCL, denied the involvement of his men in the incident.

"General students who were not allowed in the exam hall were demonstrating, not my men," he said.

However, Principal Abdul Khaleque affirmed that no other student than Masud Rana sought permission to sit for the exam.

Meanwhile, no case was filed regarding the incident, said police.