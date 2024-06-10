2 JMB member get life term in N'ganj

A Narayanganj court today sentenced two members of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to life term imprisonment over a case filed under terrorism charges in 2009.

Additional Sessions and District Court Judge Mohammad Akteruzzaman Bhuiyan handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts, reports our local correspondent quoting Additional PP of the court Beauty Akter.

The convicts are Md Tanvir, alias Mehedi alias Abir alias Mushfiq, 46, of Barguna, and Md Johurul Islam, alias Jahid alias Badal, 43, of Rangpur.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000, in default of which, they have to stay behind the bars for another one year, the APP added.

According to the case documents, on October 25, 2009, Rab arrested the convicts from Ariabo area of Rupganj upazila. Later, Rab filed a case with Rupganj Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.