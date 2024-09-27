2 JCD leaders tortured after abduction in Ctg

Miscreants left them in a char thinking they were dead

Two local leaders of Jatiyatbadi Chhatra Dal were allegedly tortured after abduction in Raozan upazila of Chattogram yesterday.

The victims, Muhammad Joynal Abedin, 32, and Sajjad Hossain, 30, are being treated at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said police.

Local BNP sources said Joynal is a former secretary of the upazila's Chhatra Dal and Sajjad Hossain is the president of Noapara union's Chhatra Dal.

Both victims are known as followers of Golam Akbar Khondaker, the convener of the northern district BNP, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Local sources said a group of 10-12 armed men abducted the two from the Noapara Union Parishad office at gunpoint.

Jasim Uddin, the convener of Raozan upazila BNP, told journalists that the political rival group abducted the two JCD leaders and tortured them.

He demanded immediate arrest of the criminals who were involved in the attack.

They were blindfolded, with hands, mouths and legs tied during torture. As they fell unconscious, the miscreants left them thinking they were dead, said local BNP sources.

Police said they were rescued around 3:00pm hours after their abduction at Kochukhain village of Noapara Union. The char is located near the connection point of the Karnaphuli and Halda rivers.

Mir Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Raozan Police Station, said the two were admitted to CMCH as their conditions are critical. Police were trying to arrest the kidnappers.

Since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, clashes and incidents of attack have frequently reported between the followers of Golam Akbar and followers of central vice chairman Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury.