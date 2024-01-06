Crime & Justice
Most Viewed

2 injured as truck torched on Dhaka-Sylhet highway

A driver and a helper were injured when arsonists set fire to a truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila early today.

Injured truck driver Afzol Miah, 30, of Shyampur in Sylhet city, and helper Joynul Abedin, 18, of Konagaon village in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila are undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Md Yardous Hasan, officer-in-charge of Dakshin Surma Police Station, said the running truck came under arson attack around 2:00am in Lalabazar area near the Armed Police Battalion camp.

"We are trying to identify the arsonists and a case will be filed soon," the OC said.

