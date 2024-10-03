2 including RMG worker killed in separate incidents in Gazipur

Two people were killed last night in separate incidents in Gazipur's Kaliganj and Sreepur upazilas.

According to police, in Kaliganj, a man named Zahidul Islam Shyamal, 30, son of late Gias Uddin of Moktarpur Madhyapara village, was stabbed to death following a brawl.

Meanwhile in Sreepur, a garment worker, Abu Saeed, 24, son of Rafiqul Islam from Alampur village in Netrakona, was hacked to death.

Kaliganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Emdadul Islam said Shyamal was fatally stabbed during a clash between two groups of guests over a dispute at a local event in Moktarpur Madhyapara village. The body was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for further procedures.

"We will take legal action once we receive a formal complaint from the family," the SI said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the scuffle escalated into violence, during which Shyamal was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ala Uddin of Kaliganj Police Station confirmed the death, saying, "We have heard about the altercation, and one person died after being injured. We will proceed with legal action once a complaint is filed."

Meanwhile, in Sreepur, miscreants killed Abu Saeed near Meghna Gate, next to Asia Composite Factory in North Para village, Mauna Union. The attack took place around midnight.

Sreepur Police Station Sub-Inspector Regan Molla said Abu Saeed, an employee of Meghna Garment Factory, was hacked to death. His body was recovered and sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

"We believe the murder was motivated by previous enmity, but details will emerge after investigation," the SI added.