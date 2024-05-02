2 including RMG worker found dead in Jashore, Gazipur

Police recovered bodies of two persons including a garment worker in Jashore and Gazipur this morning.

In Jashore, police recovered the body of an unidentified man in a paddy field at Manirampur upazila, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting Sanjib Kumar, officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station.

Quoting locals, OC Sanjib said Ayub Hossain, owner of the field, found the body when he went to the field to harvest paddy.

There were injury marks on the body of the deceased, said the OC.

Law enforcement agencies, including Rapid Action Battalion, Detective Branch of Police, and Police Bureau of Investigation visited the scene.

The body was sent to Jessore 250-bed General Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, in Gazipur, a garment worker's body was recovered from the Gazipur City Corporation area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Mia, son of Hossain Ali of Aglahati area of Sunamganj district, our local correspondent reports.

Sub-inspector Bayazid Newaz of Gazipur Metropoliton Police said the body was recovered around 8:00am. There were no injury marks on the body.

The body has been sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy.