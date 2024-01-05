2 held over mugging of Italian photographer

Police yesterday arrested two men on suspicion of mugging an Italian photographer in the port city's Kazir Dewri area on Tuesday night. A CNG-run autorickshaw which was allegedly used in the mugging incident was also seized on the day.

Police recovered Tk 10,000 from the arrestees -- Nuruddin and Rubel.

Cristina Gemma, an international photographer, whose exhibition was recently held at Alliance Française de Chittagong, was mugged in front of Karnaphuli Tower on SS Khaled Road in the Kazir Dewri area.

She said she had around Tk 30,000 in cash, two bank cards, and two mobile phones inside her bag.

However, police could not immediately identify the muggers who robbed her.

Subsequently, law enforcers came under flak as the incident occurred at a time when the port city was swarming with police, Rab, and other security forces patrolling ahead of the election.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Kotwali Circle) Atanu Chakraborty said, "We're trying to arrest the other muggers of the group and recover the remaining stolen contents."

Police said Cristina Gemma came under target when she withdrew Tk 30,000 from a local ATM booth. The muggers following Christina on a CNG-run autorickshaw slowed down to snatch her bag before speeding up to get away.