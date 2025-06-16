Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Mon Jun 16, 2025 07:18 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 07:21 PM

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

2 held over minor's rape in Munshiganj

Mon Jun 16, 2025 07:18 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 07:21 PM
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Mon Jun 16, 2025 07:18 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 07:21 PM
File visual: STAR

Two men were arrested early today over the rape of an 11-year-old girl in Mirpara of Munshiganj's Mirkadim municipality on Friday.

The accused, Md Akash, 25, and Md Hossain Fakir, 28, were arrested in Goalghurni area, said Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

The father of the victim filed a case with Munshiganj police on June 13.

Citing case statement, police said on June 13, when the victim's parents had left for work, leaving their 11-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son at home, around 12 noon, the suspects entered the house and raped the girl.

Based on a tip-off, Munshiganj police arrested the suspects early today.

When police produced the accused before a court this afternoon, the magistrate set the remand hearing for tomorrow and sent them to jail, said Kamrul Islam, in-charge of Munshiganj Court Police.

