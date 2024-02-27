2 held over ‘leaking DU entry question papers’

The Detective Branch-Cyber and Special Crime unit arrested two individuals for cheating admission seekers by promising to leak question papers for entry tests to Dhaka University.

Annafiul Nafiz Iqbal and Md Asif Talukdar were arrested on Sunday, said Additional Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid.

He said claiming to provide answers to the question paper, Asif uploaded posts asking for Tk 20,000 upfront, with an additional Tk 30,000 after the exam.

Meanwhile, Annafiul, a student at Mohipur Hajji Mohsin Government College, Joypurhat, embezzled Tk 10 lakh by posing as a DU "B" unit question paper provider, he said.

DU authorities and Cyber Teens Foundation filed separate cases against the two.

DU authorities also assured candidates that the question papers have not been leaked.