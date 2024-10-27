2 held over gang rape of woman, daughter in Noakhali

Police last night arrested two men on charge of aiding in the gang rape of a woman and her daughter in Char Elahi union under Noakhali's Companiganj upazila.

The mother filed a case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act last night with Companiganj Police Station, said Md Abdus Sultan, inspector (investigation) of the station.

The arrestees, Hasan, 36, and Harun, 32, are residents of the same union and were sent to the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court this morning. They are accused of assisting in the crime, the inspector told our local correspondent.

The other accused in the case are Rashed, Saiful, Raju and Ibrahim.

According to initial police interrogation and local sources, the victim, aged 35, resides with her 21-year-old daughter and grandchild in a secluded area of Char Elahi union, as her husband, a lorry driver, works in Chattogram.

According to the case statement, the six accused entered the victims' home around 11:00pm last Monday.

The victim claimed in the statement that three men dragged her near the house's pond and raped her, while the others raped her daughter near the kitchen. The men raped the daughter in turns until 3:00am, and, before leaving, stole household items, including cash, the statement said.

They also threatened to kill the victims if they reported the incident, preventing them from leaving their home for two days due to fear, the statement added.

The victim demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible.

Inspector Md Abdus told The Daily Star, while the two arrested men did not directly commit the rape, they assisted those who did. Both are named as accomplices in the case. Following questioning, they were sent to court, and police are actively searching for the remaining suspects, who are still at large.