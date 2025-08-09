2 held over 'gang-rape' of woman in Bogura

Two persons have been arrested in Bogura's Shibganj upazila over the gang-rape of a woman after tying up her husband.

Abu Sufian Jakir, 40, and Millat Hossain, 35, were arrested early yesterday in Mokamtala area of the upazila, police said.

The arrests were made after the victim's husband filed a case against four people, including the two arrestees, on the day of the incident, Shibganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Shahinuzzaman said.

"Two of the accused have already been sent to jail through the court, and we are conducting raids to arrest the remaining two," OC Shahinuzzaman added.

According to the case statement, the victim's husband, a day labourer, had borrowed Tk 10,000 from one of the accused, Md Azhar, 50, of Gobindaganj upazila under Gaibandha. On August 6, when Azhar pressed for repayment, the victim's husband sought more time, angering Azhar.

Later that evening, Azhar, Jakir, Millat, and Faruk Hossain, 40, went to the couple's home, forced them into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, and took them to a house in the Mokamtala Bazar area. The husband was beaten and tied up in one room, while the wife was taken to an adjacent room, the statement said.

Jakir, Millat, and Faruk gang-raped the woman from midnight until around 2:00am before abandoning the couple, it added,