2 held over derogatory remarks about prophet

Police have detained two persons allegedly for making and spreading derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook.

The detained are Rakibul Hasan, 22, and Soykot Mridha, 22, our local correspondent reports quoting Md Mukit Hasan Khan, additional superintendent of police in Pirojpur.

"Rakibul was detained from Pirojpur's Nazirpur upazila, while Soykot was detained from Narayanganj," he said.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon when a defamatory comment was posted on the comment section from Soykot's Facebook account on a post by another user, Parvaz P S.

Rakibul later shared a screenshot of the comment, tagging 98 other users in the process.

As the matter came to the attention of Nazirpur Police Station's officer-in-charge, he informed the superintendent of police (SP) in Pirojpur.

Under the SP's directive, a joint raid was carried out by Nazirpur police and the Detective Branch (DB).

Soykot, however, claimed in a Facebook post that although the account belongs to him, he did not make the comment. He said that someone else posted it while using his phone.

ASP Mukit Hasan said that Rakibul's actions in spreading the screenshot were intended to disturb religious harmony in the community. A case will be filed regarding the incident.