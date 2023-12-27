2 held with gold bars worth nearly Tk 5cr

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) yesterday arrested two individuals along with 23 gold bars, weighing 5.19kg from Uthali in Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga district.

The arrestees were identified as Pintu Biswas and Sias Hossain of Damurhuda upazila.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-58 conducted a drive in the area and challenged a human haulier carrying the duo, said Commanding Officer of BGB-58 Masud Pervez Rana.

Later, gold bars worth Tk 4.90 crore were found in their possession.

The gold bars were to be smuggled to India, dodging customs, he said.

A case was filed with Jibannagar Police Station and the seized gold bars were deposited in the Chuadanga Treasury Office.