2 held with firearms in Kalabagan

In a joint drive, a team of army and Kalabagan Police Station arrested two suspected criminals yesterday and recovered firearms and ammunition from their possessions.

The arrestees are Md Shuvo and Md Shakil Hossain.

Based on information, the drive was conducted around 5:45pm yesterday at a house near the shrine of Lal Fakir of Kalabagan Police Station.

They received intel that some people were staying near the shrine with a large cache of local and foreign weapons.

Photo: Collected

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP's media and publication, told The Daily Star that two pistols with 13 rounds of bullets, a pipe gun with 12 bore cartridges, an air gun, a taser, two machetes, three local iron knives, an iron Chinese axe, an iron rod, three mobile phones, and a web cam were recovered from their possession.

Initial interrogation revealed that the arrestees were active members of a criminal group.

A case was filed with Kalabagan Police Station under the Arms Act.