Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 09:31 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 09:40 PM

Crime & Justice

2 held with fake money

Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 09:31 PM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 09:40 PM
Photo: Collected

Gazipur police today arrested two members of a fake-notes supply gang from the city with fake notes of Tk 4,92,000.

The arrestees are Shiblu, 39, and Rakibul Hasan, 27.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime South) Ibrahim Khan revealed the information at a press conference held at his office.

Ibrahim said the gang supplied fake notes to be distributed in various sacrificial animal markets of Gazipur on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Based on a tip-off, they were arrested from a house in Battala Mor Mazar area under the jurisdiction of ​Gacha Police Station.

He also said the arrestees admitted to the crime during primary interrogation. He said there are 3-4 others in the gang.

SI Sakhawat Hossain of Gacha Police Station said he filed a case as a plaintiff under the Special Powers Act with the police station.

