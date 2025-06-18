2 held with contraband cigarettes, smartphones, cosmetics at Ctg airport

The seized items are 160 cartons of foreign cigarettes, 8 Google Pixel-7 and 2 Google Pixel-6 smartphones and 140 banned skin-whitening creams

Two inbound passengers were detained with a large haul of undeclared foreign cigarettes, smartphones, and banned skin-whitening creams at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram today.

A joint team of Aviation Security Force (AVSEC) and an intelligence agency conducted the drive and seized the goods worth Tk 11 lakh, according to a press release signed by Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer of Shah Amanat International Airport.

Acting on a tip-off, the operations were carried out in two separate drives and intercepted the passengers at the green channel of the customs hall around 9:20am and 12:30pm.

Photo: Collected

The seized items are 160 cartons of foreign cigarettes, 8 Google Pixel-7 and 2 Google Pixel-6 smartphones and 140 banned skin-whitening creams, said the release.

According to the authorities, the estimated market value of seized items is around Tk 11.02 lakh.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer of Shah Amanat International Airport told The Daily Star, "Both of the passengers arrived on separate flights—Salam Air and Biman Bangladesh Airlines—and attempted to exit through the green channel without declaring the items."

"Such operations are part of our ongoing effort to prevent the misuse of passenger baggage allowance and curb the illegal entry of harmful products into the country, he added.

He also said the sized goods were handed over to Chattogram Airport Customs for further legal action."