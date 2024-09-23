2 held on charge of killing Notre Dame College office staff

Two persons were arrested on charge of killing Notre Dame College office assistant Lipika Gomez during a robbery at her house on September 11, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said today.

The arrestees are Jewel Rana, 21, and Nazrul Islam, 22.

Sayedur Rahman, deputy inspector general (West Zone) of PBI, at a press briefing said, "In primary interrogation they admitted to killing the office assistant of the college."

He also said Lipika used to live alone in a flat in the capital's Sutrapur Rishikesh Das Lane area.

Lipika Gomez was found murdered on September 11 in her flat when two of her colleagues went there as she remained absent at the office. However, the body was found with injury marks in the head.

A team of PBI Dhaka Metro (North) led by additional superintendent of police Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman started probe into the murder and ultimately managed to arrest Jewel and Nazrul yesterday.

PBI official Sayedur said Jewel who lives beside Lipika's building informed Nazrul that his neighbour Lipika used to live alone and said they would be able to get huge money from the flat by robbery.

"Nazrul broke into her flat around 1:00am on September 11 by breaking the ventilator and let Jewel inside the flat after opening the door. They started looting as the victim was in deep sleep," he added.

"At one point as Lipika woke up and screamed for help, Nazrul hit her with an iron rod and Jewel strangled her with a pillow," the PBI official said adding they took away victim's mobile phone and cash from the house.